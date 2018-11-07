Samsung today announced the launch of a toolkit for businesses and third-party developers to create voice apps compatible with intelligent assistant Bixby.

The Bixby Developer Center will allow developers to create Bixby voice apps using AI-powered software to understand when to apply machine learning to automate tasks.

Bixby is also expanding to speak Spanish, German, Italian, and French next year. The assistant currently only speaks English and Korean. A Bixby Marketplace is also in the works to sell and promote the work of third-party developers.

The announcements were made onstage at the Samsung Developer Conference being held Nov. today and tomorrow at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The news was highly anticipated following comments by Samsung mobile division CEO DJ Koh to CNBC in September.

Bixby is available in the Samsung S8 and S9 smartphones, smart televisions, the Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator, and soon will be available in the Galaxy Home smart speaker.

Samsung has some catching up to do to create a third-party ecosystem around its intelligent assistant, and new features for Bixby was a main topic during the keynote speech at SDC.

By comparison, more than 50,000 skills made primarily with the Alexa Skills Kit are in the Alexa Skills Store, and hundreds of Google Assistant actions have been made with Dialogflow or the Actions on Google platform since 2016.

In addition to catch up on building a third-party ecosystem, Bixby, which first became available in early 2017, has been generally considered slow to catch up with competitors like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant in its set of features and capabilities. However as the maker of 500 million devices a year, Samsung is one of the largest home appliance makers on the planet and its definition of success may vary greatly compared to other tech companies deploying AI assistants.

Since launch, Bixby has expanded to include things like Bixby Vision for visual search and Bixby Makeup, which lets you try on makeup using augmented reality.

The second iteration of Bixby, dubbed Bixby 2.0, made its debut one year ago at SDC and was first included in Galaxy Note9.

Bixby 2.0 is made to understand context, deep link with apps, remember your preferences, and is part of Samsung’s effort to move from “a content-centric world to a context-centric world,” as Samsung head of product innovation Yoon C. Lee recently told VentureBeat.

Bixby 2.0 builds upon the intelligence of Viv Labs, a company created by Siri cofounders Adam Cheyer and Dag Kittlaus and acquired by Samsung in 2017 for a reported $215 million.

