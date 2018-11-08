Traditional marketing, including outdoor, TV, direct mail, and more, seems old-fashioned, but online marketing technology is bringing those channels into the 21st century and making them more effective than ever. Learn how to seamlessly integrate offline campaigns with your online marketing in this VB Live event!

There are three inviolable rules that every marketer holds sacred: 1: Keep your message relevant to the consumers you need to connect with. 2: Be likable and relatable. 3: Go where the people are.

And despite the fact that everyone on the street seems like they’re constantly bent over their phones, their faces and brains bathed in the glow of digital marketing, consumers aren’t always online.

But as digital channels have gained prominence and fancy new ways to capture customer data and browsing habits have been developed, companies have been ditching traditional marketing methods, chasing the millennials who think that outdoor and direct mail and print ads and TV and bus wraps don’t actually work on them. But since we don’t live in a digital simulation (yet), traditional marketing methods are still valuable and essential to building a stronger bottom line.

The problem has always been how to actually track the effectiveness of offline campaigns. Digital advertising, backed by innovative marketing technology, has effectively solved that challenge. But the advantages that technology offers to your online strategies, including detecting patterns, making predictions, discovering customer intent, and more, can inform your offline strategies as well.

The other problem is that even if you do have an offline strategy of any size, you’re probably looking at your online and offline marketing efforts as two totally separate things — and they’re not. Your offline campaigns are essentially just leveraging bigger platforms to distribute your message, engage potential customers, generate new leads, and convert away.

It means using AI-powered analytics to chart your buyer’s journey, from all the initial points of contact, wherever your customers are — on the subway platform scanning ads while looking up from their phones, or on the couch watching television with a tablet in their hands. What are those touch points and where do they lead now — and where can they lead? How can those touch points feed each other? And how should they be working for you?

And then it’s motivating those customers to go from one touch point to the next, providing them with the opportunity to connect with you in other ways, and giving you the opportunity to chart the ways your customers come in for a landing. If they see an online ad for your physical location, it could be showing up with a coupon in hand and a code to add more data points to track customer journeys. If they see a print ad, you might send them to your twitter feed with a hashtag and another viewer impression to add to your data pool, or a follower, or a retweet, and even more impressions.

And as you analyze these moments of attention, you can continually optimize your engagement strategy, refine your calls to action, add new touch points, more creative ways to urge your customers through their journey and down the funnel, and keep growing your data pool.

Integrating all of your marketing, from media types to marketing channels, is essential to wringing the most opportunity out of all your customer touch points and marketing strategies, every facet of your game plan supporting and boosting the other. And if you’ve got the online technology in place for your digital strategy, you’re ready to add the missing offline piece.

Attend this webinar and learn:

How to use martech to digitize offline channels

How to integrate traditional marketing efforts into their newer tech-driven marketing stack

The importance of combining online and offline marketing

How to track offline conversions

