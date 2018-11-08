Source code management and developer collaboration platform GitHub today announced users have now created 100 million repositories.

For context, GitHub had 33 million repositories when the company was founded in 2008, and nearly one in three repositories were made within the past year.

About 31 million developers around the world use GitHub today.

Repositories, or repos, are used by engineers and developers of all stripes to coordinate open source or collaborative programming projects.

According to the recently released Octoverse Report meant to spell out the nature of the developer ecosystem, the fastest-growing open source projects on GitHub are Microsoft’s Azure Docs, Facebook’s PyTorch, and the Godot game engine from MIT.

While the United States makes the most repositories, Algeria is the country creating the most repositories per capita, and Egypt leads the way in the highest number of open source repositories, according to the report.

GitHub was acquired by Microsoft in June for $7.5 billion, a deal that officially closed late last month.

Last month at GitHub Universe, in what head of platform Sam Lambert called “the biggest change since the pull request,” GitHub introduced Actions, a new way to automate workflows and build, share, and execute code inside containers on GitHub.

Also introduced at Universe: GitHub is deepening its exploration of machine learning solutions that can be made to swap code between popular programming languages like Java and Python and a rolling group of experimental projects to find ways to improve developers’ lives. For more on the topic, check out this interview with GitHub senior ML data scientist Omoju Miller.