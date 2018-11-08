Recently named Apple’s “App of the Day,” Gifnote Partners With Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group to Bring Music Into Messaging

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 8, 2018–

For the first time ever, consumers can easily share Songbytes – byte-sized music clips – in texts, Tweets, Snaps and other social posts through a new app called Gifnote. Gifnote allows consumers to select Songbytes from their favorite artists and songs, and instantly add them to any GIF, photo or video. This easy-to-use app lets you harness the emotional and expressive power of music in modern day communication. Gifnote is available on the iOS App Store, as an API and at gifnote.com.

Gifnote is the first consumer application from parent company Audiobyte. It offers a patented technology platform, comprehensive database and search engine of licensed Songbytes – from thousands of your favorite artists. Simply search by mood, genre, artist, expression, keyword, album or song title to make the perfect Gifnote.

“People have endured silence in messaging for too long,” said John vanSuchtelen, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Gifnote. “With our patented technology platform and API, and the support of the music industry – labels, publishers and artists – music can now be part of today’s modern mobile and social conversation.”

Gifnote provides a simple and effective way for the music industry to be integrated into the 15 Billion pieces of byte-sized content shared daily across text and social. Gifnote works directly with the music labels, publishers, artist managers, artists and back-end reporting platforms, to ensure compliance and thought leadership in this new space.

“Music was lonely just being streamed – it needed to be part of the conversation,” said Andrew Blacker, CEO and Co-Founder, Gifnote. “Leveraging our awarded patents and our proprietary back-end solution, we provide a new model for music consumption, fan engagement, data analysis and monetization for the entire music industry.”

Whether you want to start a conversation by saying “hi” or flirt with a loved one, Gifnote has it all. Say Happy Birthday, Happy Father’s Day, or make plans with friends. Celebrate sports rivalry or get back in good graces with Mom. Or, invite your co-workers to happy hour. Gifnote is conveniently accessible by mobile or desktop and via their integrations for Slack and iOS Keyboard.

ABOUT GIFNOTE™

Gifnote is a music app that uses proprietary technology allowing people to pair and share Songbytes – byte-sized music clips – of the world’s most popular songs with GIFs, videos and photos. Working in partnership with the music industry, including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, Gifnote is the preeminent, fully-licensed music messaging app and has recently been featured as an Apple “New App We Love” and “App of the Day.” Gifnote is the first product from its parent company, Audiobyte™.

ABOUT AUDIOBYTE™

Audiobyte is the creator of a patented and proprietary technology platform, database and search engine of legally compliant Songbytes – byte-sized music clips. With its scalable API, Audiobyte powers self expression using five to fifteen second clips of popular music across all digital and mobile platforms. Its debut product, Gifnote™, has been featured as Apple’s “App of the Day.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005522/en/

Gifnote

Erin Johnson, 917-242-0931

Chief Communications Officer

erin@gifnote.com

or

Kendall Berman, 516-713-2186

Mktg & Artist Relations

kendall@gifnote.com