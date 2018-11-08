Activision Blizzard‘s King mobile games division had 262 million monthly active users in the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, reported in its earnings report today.

Launched in October, Candy Crush Saga Friends reached the top of the iPhone download charts in 93 countries within three weeks, the company said.

Overall, Activision Blizzard had 345 million monthly active users. Players spent a record 52 minutes per day in Activision, Blizzard, and King games in the quarter.

This quarter, King had two of the top-10 highest-grossing titles in the U.S. mobile app stores for the 20th quarter in a row, with Candy Crush Saga at No. 1 again. King’s advertising business continued to exceed plan with net bookings growing almost 50 percent from the previous quarter, albeit off a relatively small base.