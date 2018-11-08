National Grid, a big utility company in the Northeastern U.S., has launched a new venture capital arm to invest in startups related to innovation and disruption in the energy business. Lisa Lambert, a former Intel Capital executive, will lead the investment program from Silicon Valley.

Part of the job is to be the eyes and the ears of the publicly traded utility, which has seven million customers but doesn’t want to get caught flat-footed as a result of disruptive changes in the energy industry.

“I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t hopeful,” Lambert said. “Cleantech 1.0 was about manufacturing, complex supply chains, and low-margin businesses in things like biofuels and solar. A lot of venture capital went into it. Today, a lot of the areas of Cleantech 2.0 are in software, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and security. I call this a renaissance in the utility sector.”

Lambert said in an interview with VentureBeat that the company has already invested $19 million in five tech startups.

The National Grid Partners division will focus on innovation, incubation, investment, and business development. Lambert said the company will lead investments or cooperate with other firms in co-investments, as needed.

National Grid Partners invests in the potential of energy with a vision to define a smarter and more renewable energy future. With increased consumer expectations, NGP is positioned to source, fund and build companies addressing innovations in energy and information technology.

From artificial intelligence, to smart assets, to enterprise SaaS, and distributed energy marketplaces, NGP’s launch companies reflect the group’s investment focus, ensuring that consumers enjoy a more seamless, reliable, efficient and cleaner energy experience. NGP intends to meet and exceed customer expectations, providing a multi-functional approach that disrupts the status quo, furthering innovation within the industry. Lambert said she was enthused about blockchain’s potential in improving security.

“The vulnerabilities around cybersecurity are immense, especially for critical infrastructure” she said. “I did a lot of investing in AI at Intel and the Westly Group. Everything is now generating data via the Internet of Things. That has dramatically increased the amount of data produced day by day. The utility sector needs efficiency of operations and AI that can predict maintenance.”

NGP’s new investments include:

AutoGrid, which leverages big data to analyze energy data and create real-time actionable information. It will help with predictive maintenance and commercial industrial demand response in the U.S.

ClimaCell, a next-generation weather forecasting company. It will provide by-the-minute demand response for the smart grid for business optimization as well as asset-specific outage forecasts for storm response.

Leap, a marketplace for distributed energy resources that enables a more effective monetization of grid services, enabling automated trading on energy markets.

Omnidian, a provider of comprehensive protection plans for investments in residential and commercial solar energy systems. It will optimize and control distributed energy resources (DERs), data analytics and predictive capability as well as provide insight into the photovoltaic (PV) market.

Sitetracker, a SaaS platform that enables growth-focused innovators in critical infrastructure industries, such as utilities and telecom, to optimize their entire asset lifecycle.

“National Grid continuously strives to exceed the expectations of its customers,” said Amit Narayan, CEO of AutoGrid Systems, in a statement. We at AutoGrid share this vision and we hope our state-of-the-art suite of energy internet applications allow National Grid and other energy and utility industry leaders to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable energy services in a distributed energy world.”

Lambert spent 19 years at Intel Capital, investing in a variety of software and other kinds of tech companies. She was a leader in driving the company’s investments in diversity, and she was directly involved in the creation of a $125 million diversity fund at Intel.

“Diversity starts at the top, and the more diverse the top of the company, the more diverse your team will be,” Lambert said.

Lambert left Intel in 2016 after a change in leadership at the chip maker’s investment arm. She joined the Westly Group to help raise an investment fund and invest in software.

In January, she joined National Grid as chief technology and innovation officer of National Grid and senior vice president of NGP.

Joining Lambert’s leadership team are Kareem Fahmy, Dillon McDonald, Brian Ryan and Pradeep Tagare—all veterans in the technology sector. Lambert and the team will oversee innovation, incubation, corporate venture capital, business development, and the venture fellowship program.

Lambert said the company will invest $250 million over the next two to three years, making about 10 to 15 investments a year. It has invested $19 million so far in the first five companies, and it will spread its investments across the U.S. and Europe. The focus will be in electric cars, residential solar, and energy.