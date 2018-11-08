There will soon be a new looping video app for Vine fans to take a byte out of.

Vine founder Dom Hofmann tweeted today that a new version of the video looping app that he’s been working on, called Byte, will launch in spring 2019.

our new looping video app is called byte. launching spring 2019 pic.twitter.com/C3FMvkcIwc — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 8, 2018

Hofmann has been working on a followup to Vine, which he called V2, since at least November of last year. In May, he postponed the project, citing legal and financial difficulties. Interestingly, Hofmann launched another app called Byte three years ago, a collection of photo editing and creative tools. The old and new Byte even use a similar logo containing a yellow-red-blue icon in the top left corner. Hofmann also tried his hand at a social network with a Slack-like interface called Peach.

Founded in 2012, Twitter bought Vine just four months after it launched for a reported $30 million. The original Vine had a 6-second time constraint for videos, and reportedly had over 200 million monthly active users at its peak. Twitter killed Vine in 2016, as it started to devote more resources to live video.

Hofmann founded Vine with Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll, who are also the cofounders of HQ Trivia.

