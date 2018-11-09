Tetris Effect is available now for PlayStation 4, and it’s an excellent game. Tetris is already wonderful and has been for decades, and Tetris Effect builds on that foundation with a few gameplay tweaks and emphasis on incredible audio and visuals. But how would a Tetris master feel about this new take on an all-time classic? I don’t know! I’m awful.

If you want that answer, you should check in with 7-time NES Tetris Classic world champion Jonas Neubauer who is broadcasting his playthrough of the Tetris Effect right now.

Check it out:

Neaubauer seems to love the game — although he has yet to declare that he’s going pro in it. So I think I still have a chance to win the Tetris Effect championship … that I’m holding in my garage and not inviting anyone else to.