Microsoft announced today at its XO18 fan event in Mexico City that Crackdown 3 is coming out for Xbox One and PC on February 15. It will also release as part of Xbox Games Pass.

Crackdown 3 has been in the works for years and has suffered multiple delays. The original Crackdown came out for the Xbox 360 in 2007 and sold over 1.5 million copies.

Xbox Games Pass is a subscription service that costs $10 a month. It gives players access to download a library of games, including new exclusives like Crackdown 3.

Xbox One has trailed PlayStation 4 in the exclusives department. Microsoft is remedying that situation by acquiring studios, including Ninja Theory.