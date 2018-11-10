Microsoft announced that the Xbox Game Pass subscription is getting 16 new games, including PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Akin to Netflix for movies, the Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service for gamers that offers access to more than 100 games on an Xbox One game console for a monthly free. If you pay a monthly fee of $10 a month, you can download any of the games on the list.

The popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds battle royale game will debut on Xbox Game Pass on November 12. Another new title, Thief of Thieves, is available starting today.

Other titles on the list starting in December include Ori and The Blind Forest, Kingdom: Two Crowns and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. On November 22, Microsoft is adding Agents of Mayhem, MXGP3, and Thomas Was Alone.

Microsoft also announced additional new games from independent developers launching through the

ID@Xbox program that will come to Xbox Game Pass the very same day they debut on Xbox One.

Starting this holiday, new games will include includes Aftercharge, Supermarket Shriek, Mutant Year Zero, Pathologic 2, The Good Life, Void Bastards, and Secret Neighbor.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be available in Xbox Game Pass timed to its global release on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC in 2019.

And starting today, the Xbox Game Pass app is officially available on iOS and Android, bringing the latest gaming content right to your fingertips. The Xbox Game Pass app enables you to discover and download your next favorite game to your home console via your mobile device, so you can quickly jump into gameplay the next time you turn on your Xbox One.

To get the remote installations to work, you have to set your home console to “Instant-On” and enable remote installations in the Xbox One Settings menu.

Image Credit: Microsoft

In addition to the 16 new games announced for Xbox Game Pass during X018, Microsoft also reminded us that some recent releases that are now available for you to play.

They include racing game Forza Horizon 4, the highest-rated Xbox exclusive of this generation. Microsoft also recently announced several new games that became available beginning on November 1, including Sniper Elite 4, Olli Olli 2XL, Sheltered, and Rise and Shine, in addition to Grip.

Xbox Game Pass also offers access to all Microsoft Studios games on the day they release, including exciting releases from earlier this year like Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2.

And starting today through January 3, you can sign up for Xbox Game Pass and receive your first full month for $1.