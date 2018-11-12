Following backlash surrounding the reveal of exclusive content for the PSVR version of Beat Saber, developer Beat Games has reassured PC players they’re not being forgotten.

In tweets yesterday the developer noted that it wanted PSVR players to have ‘something new’ to experience when the game launched on the platform on November 20. That includes a brand new campaign mode and five new music tracks. However, the official Beat Saber account later confirmed that these features are indeed a timed exclusive on PSVR, and will come to the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Windows VR versions of the game “at a later date.”

Dear Rift & Vive players, new sabers, modifiers and practice mode will be added to PC version much sooner in upcoming updates, while campaign and 5 new tracks will come to other platforms at a later date. — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) November 8, 2018

As the tweet notes, the PC version will also be getting long-anticipated updates like new sabers and modifiers “much sooner”, as well as the practice mode that will also be debuting in the PSVR version.

Responding to one fan, the account wrote: “Get ready! Now we are back in PC development!”

That’s all well and good but, demanding folk that we are, we’re now super interested to find out if Beat Saber will be coming to Oculus Quest when it launches in spring of next year. That’s already been hinted at, but we’d sure love some confirmation soon.

