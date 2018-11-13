In September, Nvidia unleashed its new generation of graphics cards. I like the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti despite the chipmaker coupling a price increase with its impressive jump in rendering power. But, at that time, it was impossible to determine the long-term potential for any RTX card. That’s because no games have supported its namesake feature: RTX, also known as real-time ray tracing. This new gaming technology physically renders light behavior to create gorgeous scenes with less effort from developers. It seems like a potential leap for visuals, but I just don’t know if it matters … yet.

But that could change soon thanks to Electronic Arts.

Nvidia has confirmed that it is launching new GeForce drivers that support ray tracing in Battlefield V. The World War II shooter debuts November 20 — although you can start playing it now if you have EA Access or Origin Access. And Nvidia says that these drivers support RTX and the DirectX R graphics API that Microsoft launched for Windows in October.

We still have to wait

Now, that doesn’t mean that RTX is going to work in Battlefield V just because you updated your drivers. Nvidia went on to say that you’ll still have to wait for a game patch.

Here’s how it put it in its press release:

“Battlefield V early access started on November 9 for Origin Access and Origin Access Premier users. NVIDIA, EA, and DICE have announced that a first release of DXR real-time ray tracing in Battlefield V will be available in an upcoming patch, near the Battlefield V Deluxe Edition release window.”

That could mean any time between now and a month from now. Scientists still aren’t sure exactly how long a “release window” is. But as soon as I get the chance to dive in and have a look at RTX, I’m gonna do so.