Blizzard Entertainment has launched the latest patch for its class-based team shooter Overwatch today. This update includes a number of tweaks, but the highlight is a new character. Ashe, the rootin’ tootin’ outlaw, is the latest hero to join the battle (and the Tumblr fan fiction).

The publisher revealed Ashe at its BlizzCon fan event earlier this month in Anaheim, California. She’s one of the first new range-based characters to join Overwatch since it launched. She represents Blizzard’s ongoing support for the shooter, and the company uses that content to keep players coming back and spending money on in-game content.

Ashe wields both a rifle and a sawed-off shotgun. The rifle is a powerful, one-shot blaster that is good for taking on enemies at a distance. The shotgun, meanwhile, helps Ashe control spacing, jump into the air, and fend off dangerous melee characters. Ashe can also throw out a stick of dynamite to disperse crowds or do devastating damage.

For her Ultimate, Ashe can call in her robot B.O.B. as backup. He rushes in and fires his machine guns and throws his big metal fists into the enemy team.

Other changes in update 1.30

In addition to Ashe, Blizzard is also balancing many of the characters on its roster. That includes Mercy, Reaper, Roadhog, Symmetra, and more.

Here’s a breakdown of some of that balance tuning:

Mercy Her Ultimate now fills up 15 percent quicker. Mercy heals 60 per second instead of 50.

Symmetra She charges her fire beam 20 percent faster.

Reaper Blizzard reduced the random spread of Reaper’s Hellfire shotguns by 50 percent. It also tweaked the pattern of that spread as well. During his Reaping ability, Reaper’s life steal damage is now 30 percent instead of 20 percent.

Roadhog His Chain Hook is now faster. The pull delay is now 0.2 seconds quicker. Opponents also lose momentum when the hook hits them. Cooldown for the Chain Hook now begins immediately. Blizzard reduced the spread randomization of the Scrap Gun by 50 percent. It also tweaked the patter of that spread. His Whole Hog knockback velocity gets a 25 percent increase. And the horizontal recoil of this move is slightly less now.



For a full breakdown of all the changes, you can check Blizzard’s patch notes right here.