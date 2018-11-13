Universal Games and Digital Platforms and Australian indie game maker SMG Studio today announced Fast & Furious: Takedown, a new entry in the street car racing franchise.

Available now for pre-registration and launching soon, Fast & Furious Takedown is an action arcade game for mobile devices that lets players master one-thumb controls to drift through missions, take the wheel of more than 60 licensed cars, and fill their dream garage with custom vehicles.

The game features famous cars from the Fast & Furious movie franchise, such as Dom’s Dodge Charger, Hobbs’ truck, and Shaw’s Flip Car. Additionally, familiar characters from the films will guide players through missions, stunts, and chopper pursuits. Players will be able to race against other drivers from around the world to dominate the Versus Leagues.

Image Credit: Universal

“Fast & Furious Takedown is an action-packed adventure that evokes what makes Fast & Furious such an unforgettable and enduring franchise,” said Chris Heatherly, executive vice president of games and digital platforms at Universal Brand Development, in a statement. “We wanted to deliver a quintessential Fast & Furious experience – one filled with the over-the-top stunts and thrills that fans love from the movies, while being fun, easy to master and appealing to a wide range of fans.”

Fast & Furious: Takedown is being developed by SMG Studio, an Australian game studio that made the No. 1 thumb-based drifting game, Thumb Drift.

SMG Studio joins a growing list of development and publishing partners with which Universal Games and Digital Platforms has collaborated.

Universal announced last year that it would expand its self-publishing business and take a more active role in the development, marketing, and distribution of games based on NBCUniversal properties.

Fast & Furious Takedown is the first self-published mobile game from the Universal Games and Digital Platforms team, and it will continue to build its licensed games portfolio and introduce new experiences on additional platforms.

Image Credit: Universal

“Our vision for Fast & Furious Takedown was to create a true-to-property game that leverages our team’s expertise with the unique one-touch control game mechanic,” said Ashley Ringrose, studio head of SMG Studio, in a statement. “As fans of the Fast & Furious films ourselves, we can’t wait to turn the wheel over to other fans so they can take the game out for a spin.”

Starting today, fans who preregister at will receive exclusive in-game items at launch. The tiered rewards program unlocks various items when preregistrations reach designated numbers.

At 250,000 preregistrations, a unique custom decal will be rewarded to all players once the game is available worldwide, with additional items unlocked at the 500,000, 750,000, and 1 million preregistration milestones.

The free-to-play game will debut soon on iOS and Android.