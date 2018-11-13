We’re looking for an innovative, creative, entrepreneurial video producer who can help us augment our video content in our target areas of artificial Intelligence and other emerging transformative technologies.

VentureBeat has a thriving AI channel that provides a 360-degree view of the industry ecosystem surrounding AI, machine learning, software automations, and many other advancements that will become part of the coming machine learning age. And as part of growing our coverage, we’re launching an AI community as well as looking to invest more in video content.

Responsibilities include two areas of focus:

Video: Driving overall video content strategy with clear metrics of success around monetization and building audience/community

Creating video content that supports our editorial focus and augments engagement through our various social channels and on our site

Driving a process across the organization to streamline and increase our video content and video products for advertising

Review audience data on a regular basis to better understand what content is in demand by our community and produce to fulfill this need

Creating opportunities to break video news or provide video analysis of breaking news

Supplementing our video production as appropriate by partnering with video content providers such as Video Elephant and working with Engineering to ensure smooth implementation with video player.

For all aspects of work tracking ROI for video content production and presenting to management team Monitoring our growing AI community: Segmentation of the community (including definition and selection of topics and formats relevant for each community

Making sure we get liquidity, in the form of comments/engagement/guest posts, on the forum, and providing feedback about ways to improve that liquidity

Setting up hypotheses and goals for said liquidity.

Review data on what guest posts and topics are doing well with our community, and providing feedback to editorial team about about what new stories to write, and also which guest posts to promote to main feed (where they get socialized fully, etc). Skills Required: 5 – 10 yrs. experience working for digital editorial publication

5+ years experience in videography and production of videos

Solid understanding of video publishing trends in industry

5+ years experience in community management for digital publisher brand, platform, social media, multi-channel networks, or media agency

Experienced and active in online groups as well as building community

If interested, send your resume and cover letter to lauren@venturebeat.com.