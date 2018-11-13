San Francisco-based WalkMe, which operates what it calls a “digital adoption platform” (DAP) that helps companies integrate user-centric product walkthroughs into their software, announced that it has added another $10 million to its previously announced series F round.

The company announced it had raised $40 million from Insight Venture Partners and Mangrove Capital Partners back in September, and now it has taken that funding round to $50 million via a fresh cash injection from EDBI, the investment unit of the Singapore Economic Development Board.

Founded in 2011, WalkMe offers a platform to help software makers integrate user-focused help functionality — such as tip-balloon overlays to highlight new features — into their websites and applications. This can be leveraged to train employees or onboard new customers.

WalkMe also taps artificial intelligence (AI) to make contextual suggestions based on how a user is interacting with an interface.

Earlier this year, Raleigh-based Pendo, which offers functionality similar to that of WalkMe, also closed a $50 million round of funding, so it seems investors have an appetite for helping humans navigate complex interfaces.

WalkMe has now raised $217 million in total, and with EDBI on board as an investor the startup plans to “rapidly expand” in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.