CableLabs has unveiled Micronets, which use enterprise technology and artificial intelligence to deliver better device and network management for homes.

By tapping enterprise-style network segmentation and AI for on-premise networks, Micronets can supply better security and management for consumers, who are often befuddled by network management tasks.

“CableLabs Micronets delivers a streamlined user experience with seamless onboarding and authentication of all devices, while providing enterprise-style network security and control for all connections to the network,” said Michael Glenn, vice president of security technologies at CableLabs, in a statement. “Users have full control over which devices are added, and CableLabs Micronets automatically monitors and segments devices into separate, policy-driven trust domains to protect the devices, data, and the user.”

Though the growing proliferation of internet-connected devices has great potential for increased efficiency and productivity, it also presents new challenges around security, scalability, management, and ease of use.

In fact, the internet of things can create security and privacy risks for consumers and the internet alike. The CableLabs Micronets framework addresses these challenges by simplifying and securing increasingly complex home and small business networks.

With CableLabs Micronets, home networks receive a range of network protection benefits. Micronets can restrict and quarantine compromised devices, minimizing the risk to other devices on the network. Micronets can also enhance network protection for high-value devices and services such as medical devices used for remote patient monitoring.

CableLabs Micronets leverages AI and machine learning to simplify the user experience and ensure continuous fine-tuning of the security controls. These capabilities allow a rapid response to threats and attacks and help ensure compromised IoT devices cannot easily impinge other devices.

The CableLabs Micronets whitepaper, published today, outlines the vision and architecture of these Micronets. CableLabs will be releasing the Micronets reference code, currently under development, to contribute to the open source community.

CableLabs is also working with its members and vendor community to develop and publish specifications for standardized APIs for advanced security services based on machine learning and device fingerprinting.