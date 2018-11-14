Amazon’s HQ2 search is finally over.
In the off chance that you have been on vacation and without internet access for the past week, Amazon chose neighborhoods in the New York City and Washington, D.C. area for “dual” HQ2s (which I’ve started referring to as HQ2a and HQ2b). However, one Heartland city did get something — Nashville. Amazon said that it would add an operations center in Nashville, where it projects to employ 5,000 people with an average annual wage of $150,0000.
So will Amazon’s Nashville operations center be a throwaway consolation prize or a substantial investment? I think 5,000 jobs is a significant investment for Nashville — The Tennessean says it’s the largest single jobs announcement in Tennessee history. And, the ratio of new jobs to current residents looks good compared to what New York and D.C. snagged — the Nashville metro area population is one sixth the size of D.C. and one twentieth the size of New York City, yet will get one fifth of the jobs. It’s also good that the jobs are projected to have the same average annual wage as the jobs that New York City and D.C. are expected to get.
What is worrisome is that, when you break down the incentive package, Nashville is only paying roughly $2,000 less per job than D.C., for one fifth of the roles.
Still, I think that the Amazon news combined with other expansion announcements — Crunchbase reported earlier this year that Nashville is one of the most popular cities for unicorn startups to set up secondary offices in — will prove to be important in making Nashville a more popular destination for tech workers.
If you’re located in any of the finalist cities that Amazon didn’t choose to open a new office in — are you feeling relieved or disappointed that Amazon passed your city over? Send me your thoughts and feedback via email. You can also sign up here for VentureBeat’s Heartland Tech newsletter to get this column in your inbox weekly.
Thanks for reading,
Anna Hensel
Heartland Tech Reporter
Featured Video
Check out this video from CNBC, “Amazon’s HQ2 selection raises questions for taxpayers”
From the Heartland Tech channel
Amazon’s bait-and-switch won’t stop cities from screwing their citizens over for jobs
The end of Amazon’s search for its new second headquarters makes it look bleak for cities to be able to land corporate investment without subsidies.
Amazon officially selects New York City and a Washington, D.C. suburb for split ‘second headquarters’
Amazon spent more than a year looking for a home for its second headquarters — only to instead open two large satellite offices.
SAP’s $8 billion Qualtrics acquisition is a win for Seattle and Provo’s tech communities
SAP’s $8 billion Qualtrics acquistion is poised to create dividends in the latter‘s dual headquarter cities of Seattle and Provo, Utah.
New York City could be the biggest winner of tech’s West Coast exodus
Amazon and Google are reportedly planning large expansions in New York City. That’s bad news for Midwestern cities looking to grow their tech communities.
Beyond VB
Can Utah’s booming startup programs breed another Qualtrics?
Salt Lake City is the $8 billion buyout of Provo-based Qualtrics an anomaly or simply the first sign of a maturing Utah tech sector, with more megadeals to come? (via Deseret News)
Amazon didn’t pick Denver for its HQ2, but the company is not leaving Colorado empty-handed
Denver didn’t get Amazon’s second headquarters, the 50,000 “high-paying” jobs, the $5 billion in investment or the major economic windfall — or massive headache, depending on whom you ask. (via Colorado Sun)
The entrepreneur behind Alexa’s tech is back with an AI assistant for companies
The Raleigh, NC-based entrepreneur and computer engineer was one of the first minds behind very early (we’re talking the ’90’s) artificial intelligence experiments that have led to some of the most well-known technologies today. (via Hypepotamus)
Steve Case’s Revolution Ventures targets $200 million with new fund
The venture arm of Steve Case’s Revolution– on Thursday afternoon filed paperwork with the SEC indicating its intent to raise a targeted $200 million for “Revolution Ventures III, LP.” (via Crunchbase)