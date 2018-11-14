Nimble’s New Android Mobile CRM 3.0 Helps Business Professionals Connect, Engage, and Close Prospects While Nurturing Customers On the Go From Their Mobile Devices

November 14, 2018

Nimble — the Simple, Smart CRM for Office 365 and G Suite — today launched its Mobile CRM 3.0 for Android. The release builds on its long-standing commitment to work for you everywhere you engage and complements the iOS version released earlier this year.

Nimble unifies contacts from teams’ mobile, cloud-based, and desktop records into an all-in-one relationship manager. With minimal effort, sales and marketing professionals can prepare for meetings by quickly scanning social insights, sales intelligence, and contact engagement history from their portal devices. To keep the momentum going, Office 365 and G Suite users can send personalized responses using templated, trackable emails and monitor opportunities across all deal stages from their portable devices.

“People buy from the people they know, like, and trust,” said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara. “We therefore designed Nimble Mobile to give users the insights they need to build confidence, engage in productive discussions, follow up, and follow through promptly — anytime, anywhere.”

New Features: Nimble’s Simple, Smart CRM for Mobile Office 365 and G Suite Users

Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0 empowers mobile teams and individuals to:

Review email, calendar, and social contact history . Sales intelligence is readily available because Nimble automatically synchronizes every email conversation, calendar activity, and social interaction for each team member’s contacts.

. Sales intelligence is readily available because Nimble automatically synchronizes every email conversation, calendar activity, and social interaction for each team member’s contacts. Access detailed dossiers on customers and prospects , including social media insights, sales intelligence, and engagement history within email, calendar, and contacts apps.

, including social media insights, sales intelligence, and engagement history within email, calendar, and contacts apps. Scan business cards to create new CRM records . Nimble collects contact names, titles, companies, emails, addresses, and phone numbers to build enriched records in seconds.

. Nimble collects contact names, titles, companies, emails, addresses, and phone numbers to build enriched records in seconds. Send tracked messages and templated emails . Nimble Mobile users can save time by using email templates with custom merge tags and pre-set attachments to send to contacts and enable message tracking from their mobile devices.

. Nimble Mobile users can save time by using email templates with custom merge tags and pre-set attachments to send to contacts and enable message tracking from their mobile devices. Manage multiple sales pipelines from the field. Users can manage sales across multiple pipelines to stay on top of projects, log notes using mobile voice commands, assign follow-up tasks, and schedule reminders to follow through.

Enabling The Digital Workplace

Nimble’s 80% end user adoption rate attests to its ease of use and the intrinsic value business teams see in fixing deep-rooted contact management issues.

“One of the most frustrating challenges employees face today is information overload caused by lack of context,” said Alan Lepofsky, VP and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. “When business teams struggle to connect people, content, and conversations, it makes it difficult for sales teams to focus on key deals. Marketing teams can’t easily engage with their prospects. Tools that are accessible across devices and are integrated seamlessly into business processes help elevate these issues.”

CUSTOMER AND PARTNER QUOTES

“Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0 allows our team to be truly mobile,” said Eamon Moore, founder & CEO of business intelligence and data and analytics company Hikari Data Solutions. “Very often, mobile apps enable you to do a certain amount of work, but you need to be in the office to take advantage of the full functionality of the solution. With Nimble, I can be as effective at prospecting, preparing for meetings, and meeting follow through from my mobile device as if I am sitting at my desk.”

“I’ve used Nimble as my personal CRM every day for years without fail, to focus my day on fulfilling the promises I’ve made and working towards the goals I want to achieve,” said Chad Stewart, founder and chief software advisor at SmartThoughts, LLC. “With the addition of trackable templated emails, pipeline manager, and business card scanner to Nimble’s Android Mobile release, I have the added convenience of managing key relationships easily whenever I step outside the office for work or for play.”

“The key to building trusted relationships with executive producers at all the major networks is to monitor their social conversations and consistently pitch timely, relevant and compelling stories, without over-pitching them,” said Eric Mitchell, CEO of full service PR and media exposure agency LifeFlip Media. “We use Nimble in the office and increasingly while mobile as an easy-to-use, unified system of records to discover, nurture, and maintain relationships as the press moves around — which happens a lot.”

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Nimble Mobile CRM 3.0 is available for all Nimble accounts at no additional cost. Add it from the Google Play store or iOS App Store. Subscribers to the Nimble Contact plan can upgrade to Nimble Business to access multiple deal pipelines.

RESOURCES

*Learn More on the Nimble Blog

*Screen Grabs

*Product Video

ABOUT NIMBLE

Nimble’s simple, smart CRM works for you in Office 365, G Suite, and everywhere you work. It enables teams and professionals to close more deals — without the busy work. Everyday, people use Nimble to successfully nurture their personal and business relationships across email, social networks, and more than 130 cloud-based business applications.

Nimble has been named best CRM in Market Leadership, Ease of Use, and Satisfaction by many experts, including: CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the sixth consecutive time, Market Leader for Small Businesses CRM by G2 Crowd for the sixth consecutive time, and #1 Small Business Sales and Marketing CRM by Fit Small Business. Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable relationship insights – everywhere you work.

Located in Santa Monica, Calif., Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community and was voted the Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup. For more information, visit www.nimble.com. Connect with Nimble on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

