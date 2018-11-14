Microsoft released a new update for Xbox One that adds keyboard-and-mouse controls for games that choose to support them.

Fortnite and Warframe are the first games to offer keyboard and mouse support. Both are shooters, and fans of those kinds of games prefer the accuracy that comes with a mouse and keyboard compared to using a console controller.

Bomber Crew, Deep Rock Galactic, Strange Brigade, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, War Thunder, and X-Morph Defense will add keyboard and mouse support this month. Children of Morta, DayZ, Minion Master, Moonlighter, Vigor, Warface, and Wargroove are planning to add the option in the future.

Microsoft has been using its Xbox brand to encompass both console and PC gaming experiences. All Microsoft exclusives are now launching for Xbox One and PC at the same time, and buying a game on one platform unlocks it on the other. Adding keyboard and mouse support to Xbox One further blurs the line between an Xbox experience on console and computers.

“These are tools for developers,” said Xbox boss Phil Spencer when announcing the feature in September. “We’re not going to force mouse-and-keyboard support on a game that wasn’t designed for it. A developer owns the creative vision for their game. If they want a controller-only game? Great. No issue with that.”