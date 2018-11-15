Astro Gaming has specialized in gaming peripherals for the pros, such as esports athletes. And today the company is revealing its Astro C40 TR Controller for PlayStation 4 and PC players.

Moving beyond audio gear, the Logitech-owned Astro has created a modular and highly customizable controller that is aimed at giving gamers a competitive edge.

The controller is available for pre-order now online direct from Astro’s website for $200. It will ship in early 2019 and be available at that time at retailers including Gamestop, Amazon, Best Buy, and Best Buy Canada. It is available in the United States and Canada, with more countries to follow.

Image Credit: Astro Gaming

“Our products have dramatically changed the esports landscape – improving team and player performance along the way,” said Aron Drayer, vice president of marketing at Astro Gaming, in a statement. “Our new Astro C40 TR Controller is the next natural evolution of our continued commitment to esports, pro gaming and gamers in general. After more than two years of development while incorporating feedback from pro gamers, we’re excited to finally get the C40 TR into the hands of customers. The C40 TR will be a literal game changer.”

The controller is designed to be ergonomically comfortable and able to withstand rigorous use by professional gamers in high-stress environments. The controller has been designed from the ground up with pro gamers and professional tournaments in mind.

Image Credit: Astro Gaming

The new C40 TR offers replaceable analog sticks and d-pad modules, swappable analog stick and d-pad positions, variable length stick tops, programmable rear buttons, custom software complete with stick and trigger sensitivity control, on-board button remapping, custom profiles and more.

You can swap out the analog stick or D-pad modules based on preference, and the stick caps are also replaceable. The rear buttons are remappable.

Astro’s customization software increases the versatility and accuracy. It lets players create profiles that can be switched directly from the controller. You can adjust trigger and stick sensitivity, remap buttons, tweak EQ, audio output, mic out and sidetone.

With the on-board mode switch, you can quickly change between wired and Astro’s proprietary 2.4 GHZ wireless mode to adapt to any gaming environment. Both offer low-latency for pro level performance.

The C40 TR Controller delivers high fidelity game sound and voice chat in Wired and Wireless mode via the 3.5mm jack. The C40 offers game sound and voice chat in Wireless mode. Compatible with any gaming headset with a 3.5mm jack.

You can quickly activate the trigger stops, which adjusts the trigger pull distance, to allow hair trigger performance in most shooter titles. The battery life lasts about 12 hours, and it includes a travel case.