Citrix Systems today announced it acquired Sapho in an all-cash $200 million deal, a Citrix spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email. Sapho makes micro-apps for team collaboration apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams that call upon more than 50 popular SaaS products like Salesforce, Workday, Concur, ServiceNow, Outlook, and Google Drive.

Sapho’s 90 employees at offices in San Bruno, California and the Czech Republic will also join Citrix as part of the deal.

Micro-apps can operate on smartphones as well as personal computers and will be integrated into Citrix Workspace to help surface actionable notifications for employees and make getting things done at work easier, a company spokesperson told VentureBeat in a statement.

Created in 2014, Sapho launched the Sapho micro app platform in 2016 to carry out quick actionable tasks or send notifications with buttons and visuals instead of natural language processing. A Concur micro-app for example may ask a manager to “approve” or “decline” an expense report, or Oracle or Salesforce micro-apps may give you the option to quickly send a campaign metrics report to your team.

Micro-apps were also made to give antiquated enterprise software a modern interface and reduce the need to jump between several apps to accomplish goals.

In April 2017, a Sapho bot was introduced for Microsoft Teams with the power to integrate multiple SaaS products into a single bot.

The Employee Experience Portal, with things like the Sapho Assistant, was introduced earlier this year for cloud and on-premise software systems and reduce the number of systems an employee has to use to get their job done.

Initial customers included CBS Interactive and Turner Broadcasting, former employees of cofounders Peter Yared and CEO Fouad ElNaggar.

To date, Sapho raised $27.9 million in multiple funding rounds.

Citrix’s acquisition of Sapho follows news Wednesday that Microsoft acquired XOXCO, maker of enterprise bot development tool Botkit and popular Slack bot Howdy.