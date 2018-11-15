Taiwan’s CyberLink is releasing of Screen Recorder 4, the all-in-one screen recording software for recording, streaming, and editing gameplay. Cyberlink is targeting the increasing number of people who are making a living streaming — or even multistreaming — gameplay videos.

The new version provides support for multistreaming, chroma key, and customized overlay effects. It allows gamers, vloggers, and business users to expand their reach by streaming to multiple online services simultaneously while also adding fun, dynamic effects to their live events.

Limiting users’ streaming to a single service severely restricts the exposure and earning potential of online gamers and streamers. In a recent survey of CyberLink Screen Recorder users, 42 percent of gamers indicated they prefer to stream via YouTube, while 34 percent prefer using Twitch.

With over 75 percent of the gaming population using these two platforms, multistreaming provides a way to reach more viewers. Screen Recorder 4 makes it possible to stream on up to five different platforms in real-time. Streamers can broadcast simultaneously to Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and two custom RTMP servers, unlocking the potential of reaching larger audiences with a single stream.

“Livestreaming is an integral part of the modern lifestyle. Gamers, vloggers, and commercial users can stream any range of events to an online audience, from livestream gameplay, to conducting online business training and learning business. We want to provide an all-in-one solution with powerful multistreaming capabilities that meet the needs of online broadcasters,” said Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink, in a statement. “Screen Recorder 4 caters to the millions of gamers, vloggers and aspiring social media sensations around the world, allowing users to easily share their content through multiple platforms and custom servers simultaneously.”

Streamers can now increase brand awareness by adding photo, video or graphical overlays (PiP objects) to their livestreams and recordings. The new overlay feature presents users with more opportunity to promote their own brand or monetize their streams through paid promotion and sponsorships.

Plain backgrounds can also be replaced with customized and creative images using CyberLink’s Chroma key engine.

For business and commercial users, Screen Recorder 4 provides a desktop recording and editing solution for business presentations and online learning courses. In addition, sales and marketing teams can easily organize live Facebook and YouTube events to engage directly with their audiences and maximize conversions.

Screen Recorder 4 supports RTMP protocol for smooth, high-quality streaming. Using a PC or console connected to a HDMI capture card, gamers can directly livestream video, as well as record content to be edited and uploaded later. In addition, real-time webcam and mic previews ensure perfect audio and visuals before recording or going live with an online audience.

Screen Recorder 4 Deluxe is available for $50 from CyberLink’s online store. And Screen Recorder 4 Essential is free.

Upgrades from previous versions of the screen recording software are available for $35.

CyberLink has been around since 1996, and it has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.