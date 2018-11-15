Presented by Intel

Hitman 2 is back, and the second entry into the fray not only boasts an opportunity to kill the endlessly killed and killable Sean Bean, who plays Elusive Target #1, but six brand-new sandbox environments and endless opportunities to whack even more opponents in increasingly creative ways.

Want to get your hands on the latest in the rebooted franchise for free — and even better, the machine that will make the incredible graphics shine? Enter the Hit Your Target: Hitman 2 Giveaway, which runs 11/14/18 to 12/5/18.

One grand prize winner gets a iBP Gamer Paladin Z350 w/ i9-9900k CPU, with an estimated retail value of $1850, plus a PC Key for Hitman 2, worth $60. Ten first prize winners will get themselves a PC Key for Hitman 2.

Hurry up and enter — the world is endlessly playable, and your targets aren’t going to take themselves out. Hit the landing page for your free contest entry.

Contest Details

Deadline: December 5, 2018

One Grand Prize including:

iBP Gamer Paladin Z350 w/ i9-9900k CPU (ARV $1850)

PC Key for Hitman 2 (ARV: $60)

10 First Prizes:

PC Key for Hitman 2 (ARV: $60)

Terms and Conditions: https://contest.venturebeat.com/hm2giveaway_termsandconditions

Sponsored posts are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.