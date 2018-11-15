Mozilla has announced a couple of notable updates to Firefox Monitor, its recently launched data breach alert tool.

Firefox Monitor debuted in September as a web-based tool that tells you if your email address has been the subject of an online data breach. It’s powered by the Have I Been Pwned? (HIBP) database. In fact, Firefox Monitor has so far essentially been a clone of Have I Been Pwned? — just enter your email address, hit the scan button, and you’re told which online services have leaked your personal details.

Alerts

Now the Firefox desktop browser itself will tell you if a website you are currently visiting has reported a data breach in the past year.

“We’re bringing this functionality to Firefox users in recognition of the growing interest in these types of privacy- and security-centric features,” the company said in a statement. “This new functionality will gradually roll out to Firefox users over the coming weeks.”

The alerts are not specific to an individual — they won’t tell you if your details were leaked. But if you know that you have an account on a given site, you can click on the alert to visit Firefox Monitor and input your email address to see if you have been affected.

Additionally, Firefox Monitor has hitherto only been available in English, but moving forward Mozilla is expanding support to more than 26 languages, including Chinese, Czech, Dutch, English (Canadian), French, German, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal), Russian, Spanish (Argentina, Mexico, and Spain), Swedish, Turkish, and Ukrainian.

This expansion is the latest in a line of privacy- and security-focused updates for the Firefox browser. Back in March, Mozilla rolled out a Facebook Container add-on to isolate your web browsing activity from Facebook and thus avoid tracking.