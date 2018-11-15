Google Cloud AI’s Jia Li has left her position as head of research and development, a company spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email. Additional comment or details were not provided.

Prior to joining Google in 2016, Li was head of research at Snap Inc., and before that led the visual computing and learning group at Yahoo Labs, according to her LinkedIn profile.

During her time with the company, a number of AI services were made available through Google Cloud, including AutoML for automating the creation of AI models. She also acted as head of an AI center based in Beijing that Google opened in December 2017.

Li is also an adjunct professor teaching an AI-assisted health care course in the School of Medicine at Stanford University whose advisors include former Google Cloud head of AI Dr. Fei-Fei Li, who left the company in September.

According to news website Synced, which first ran the story, Li said she now plans to work at the intersection of AI and health care and teach at Stanford University’s Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine & Imaging (AIMI). Chinese media have reportedly said she plans to launch her own company.

Work at the intersection of artificial intelligence and health care has made a few headlines in recent weeks. DeepMind’s Streams app for health care professionals will become part of Google, and Google hired Geisinger Health CEO David Feinberg to leads its many health care-related initiatives. The hiring process was reportedly overseen by Google AI chief Jeff Dean.