THQ Nordic isn’t done buying things this week. The Darksiders III publisher announced today that it has acquired the Expeditions series, and it is working with the franchise’s Danish developer Logic Artists on a third installment in the PC tactical-role-playing games.

Just yesterday, THQ Nordic announced it acquired Goat Simulator studio Coffee Stain and Wreckfest developer Bugbear Entertainment. THQ Nordic is building itself up as a major midsized publisher (and yeah, I know that sounds like an oxymoron). This trend started in 2013 when the company bought the THQ name and its IP when that publisher went bankrupt. THQ Nordic has been bringing in both modern franchises like Goat Simulator and forgotten series like TimeSplitters and Kingdoms of Amalur.

Expeditions: Conquistador came out for PC in 2013. A sequel, Expeditions: Viking, followed in 2017. We do not know which historical setting the third game will tackle.

We are happy to announce that THQNordic has acquired the intellectual properties for the Expedition Series. Together with @LogicArtists, we also agreed to start development of a third game!#THQNordic #ExpeditionsViking #ExpeditionsConquistador pic.twitter.com/m3ASBSqSEQ — THQNordic (@THQNordic) November 15, 2018

Yesterday, we pondered if THQ Nordic’s shopping spree was over. It only took a day to find out that it’s not.