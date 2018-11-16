Square Enix announced today that Final Fantasy XIV‘s next expansion, Shadowbringers, is coming summer 2019. The massively multiplayer online role-playing game is available on PlayStation 4 and PC.

Final Fantasy XIV launched in 2010, but the initial version was so unpopular that Square Enix remade it in 2013. The new Final Fantasy XIV has become a hit and has attracted over 6 million players. Shadowbringers will be the MMO’s third expansion, following 2015’s Heavensward and 2017’s Stormblood.

Shadowbringers will add new story content, dungeons, and raids. Square Enix also teased that Viera, a bunny-like humanoids, will become a new playable race. I guess they figured out how to get around that high-heels problem.

The Blue Mage job (jobs are just the Final Fantasy name for classes) is coming to Final Fantasy XIV even before the expansion’s release as part of the 4.5 update. The Blue Mage is a staple of the series. It uses spells that it learns from enemies.