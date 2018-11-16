Sony is skipping the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show next year. This is the first time PlayStation won’t have a Sony presence at the event since it began 24 years ago. On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti dig into this news. What does it mean for Sony? What does it mean for E3? We know*, but you’ll have to listen to find out.
(*We don’t actually know.)
The Decides crew also talk about Tetris Effect, Hitman, and not playing Red Dead Redemption 2. In addition, Jeff — GamesBeat’s PC gaming editor — has actually seen ray tracing working in a game. He paired Battlefield V with the $1,200 RTX 2080 Ti and the latest version of Windows 10. That combination enabled him to try out the latest lighting technology. The result? Some really good looking puddles. That’s right. It’s 2018, and we’re talking about puddles in a video game again.
Join us for this week’s show, and don’t hesitate to tell us what your favorite puddle in a game is by tweeting @GBDecides.
Here’s everything we talk about:
Games
Mike:
- Spyro collection
- Fallout 76
- Tetris Effect
Jeff:
- Tetris Effect
- Battlefield V/RTX
- Hitman 2
News
- PlayStation skips E3
- PlayStation’s 5th anniversary
-
- 86.1 million hardware units shipped
- 777.9 million software units
- X018
-
- Crackdown 3 comes February 15
- Xbox acquires Obsidian and InXile
- Sunset Overdrive comes to PC
- Phil Spencer promises to fix Microsoft Store for PC games
- Spencer doesn’t think cloud will ever fully replace dedicated hardware
- Xbox will still make powerful hardware
- Nintendo wins $12 million lawsuit against couple that hosted illegal ROMs
- Nintendo of Russia’s president is a nightmare human
- Soon, everything will be THQ Nordic
- Telltale enters bankruptcy
- Xbox One gets keyboard and mouse support
Play the outro music. No, the other outro music!