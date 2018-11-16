Sony is skipping the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show next year. This is the first time PlayStation won’t have a Sony presence at the event since it began 24 years ago. On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti dig into this news. What does it mean for Sony? What does it mean for E3? We know*, but you’ll have to listen to find out.

(*We don’t actually know.)

The Decides crew also talk about Tetris Effect, Hitman, and not playing Red Dead Redemption 2. In addition, Jeff — GamesBeat’s PC gaming editor — has actually seen ray tracing working in a game. He paired Battlefield V with the $1,200 RTX 2080 Ti and the latest version of Windows 10. That combination enabled him to try out the latest lighting technology. The result? Some really good looking puddles. That’s right. It’s 2018, and we’re talking about puddles in a video game again.

Join us for this week's show

Here’s everything we talk about:

Games

Mike:

Spyro collection

Fallout 76

Tetris Effect

Jeff:

Tetris Effect

Battlefield V/RTX

Hitman 2

News

PlayStation skips E3

PlayStation’s 5th anniversary

86.1 million hardware units shipped 777.9 million software units

X018

Crackdown 3 comes February 15 Xbox acquires Obsidian and InXile Sunset Overdrive comes to PC Phil Spencer promises to fix Microsoft Store for PC games Spencer doesn’t think cloud will ever fully replace dedicated hardware Xbox will still make powerful hardware

Nintendo wins $12 million lawsuit against couple that hosted illegal ROMs

Nintendo of Russia’s president is a nightmare human

Soon, everything will be THQ Nordic

Telltale enters bankruptcy

Xbox One gets keyboard and mouse support

