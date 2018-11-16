Microsoft has revealed that it is sunsetting HockeyApp, the beta-testing service for app developers, on November 16, 2019.

Members of the developer community reported receiving notifications from Microsoft regarding the closure earlier today, and HockeyApp has since posted a message to its blog confirming the news.

By way of a quick recap, Microsoft acquired HockeyApp back in 2014, shortly after Apple snapped up Burstly, a company that operated a service similar to HockeyApp called TestFlight.

At the time of its acquisition, Microsoft said that it planned to integrate various facets of HockeyApp into Visual Studio Online.

Exactly a year ago, Microsoft revealed that it was transitioning users’ HockeyApp apps over to the Visual Studio App Center, noting at the time that this would entail a “seamless transition process.”

So today’s news comes as little surprise, even though Microsoft did launch a brand new HockeyApp client for Android just seven months ago. Microsoft was already syncing HockeyApp with App Center, and it had already rolled out some developer features that were exclusive to App Center — the writing was very much on the wall for HockeyApp as a standalone product.