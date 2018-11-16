Frontier Developments is celebrating the second anniversary of its theme park simulator Planet Coaster, which came out for PC on November 17, 2016, and now we know so much more about its virtual guests bathroom needs.

Planet Coaster has players making their own theme parks and designing their own rides, and the versatile creation tools give them the power to make just about anything they want. It is the most popular theme park simulator. For the anniversary, Frontier created an infographic showing some amusing stats like the number of virtual janitors its players have employed (37 million). Frontier also notes that people have placed 21,260,961 buildings in the game, which it says is enough to fill New York City more than 20 times over.

Planet Coaster was able to take advantage of theme park sim fans that felt disappointed by lackluster offerings from the RollerCoaster Tycoon series. Frontier itself developed RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 back in 2004. Planet Coaster is a spiritual successor to that title.

Image Credit: Frontier Developments

Planet Coaster has between 1 million and 2 million owners on Steam, according to SteamSpy.