This week, The Mage’s Tale developer InXile Entertainment was acquired by Microsoft, becoming a member of its Microsoft Studios family. Given that the Xbox-maker doesn’t have its own VR headset for consoles (and only partners with others on its PC devices), this threw into question the status of InXile’s upcoming VR projects.

Well, worry no more.

Speaking to UploadVR, InXile CEO and founder Brian Fargo confirmed that both the company’s unrevealed open-world VR role-playing game (RPG) and the long-awaited PSVR port of The Mage’s Tale are still on the way. “We still have our big VR game coming that I’ve been hinting about, so no worries there,” Fargo said. “And Mage’s Tale PSVR is wrapped up and we are working with Sony on a release date.”

Well that’s good news all round, then. Perhaps we could even see news on The Mage’s Tale PSVR before the year is out.

The Mage’s Tale was one of our favorite VR games of last year and we can’t wait to see how it shapes up on PSVR. As for that other game? We know it’s an open world survival RPG, but that’s all that’s been officially announced thus far. A recent financial report from InXile investor Gumi does suggest that the game’s going to be a spin-off of the developer’s Wasteland franchise, though.

This story first appeared on UploadVR, our syndication partner.

