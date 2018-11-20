xB3-001 demonstrated lymphatic system penetration and more selective tissue distribution with xB3-001 than trastuzumab alone

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF) (the “Company”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3 TM platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced data using the Company’s lead investigational candidate xB3-001 in an advanced positron emission tomography and computed tomography (PET/CT) imaging study in non-human primates suggest selective peripheral distribution. The data also indicates penetration of the lymphatic system with xB3-001.

“These findings with xB3-001 suggest that the Bioasis platform can enhance the distribution of treatments that have their efficacy limited by inability to penetrate relevant tissue compartments,” said Prof. John H. Krystal, M.D., chairman, Bioasis scientific advisory board (SAB); Robert L. McNeil, Jr., professor of translational research, chair of the department of psychiatry, and professor of neuroscience at the Yale University School of Medicine and chief of psychiatry at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

In collaboration with Invicro LLC., whole-body distribution of xB3-001 was examined in the study using advanced PET/CT imaging in non-human primates. Data from this study suggest a more selective peripheral distribution pattern for xB3-001 compared to trastuzumab alone. Importantly, the data also indicate that the xB3 platform has the potential to penetrate the lymphatic system as shown by the accumulation of xB3-001 in the cervical lymph nodes, which is not seen in trastuzumab alone.

“Together, both the peripheral distribution of xB3-001 and penetration of the lymph nodes may indicate additional benefits of xB3 fusions for patients with neurological and oncological diseases,” said Mark Day, Ph.D., lead investigator of the research; director, president and chief executive officer, Bioasis. “The potential of these findings with the xB3 platform are truly exciting and we look forward to conducting additional research as it potentially opens significant opportunities for Bioasis.”

The lymphatic system is an important target for developing new vaccines, cancer treatments and diagnostic agents. For example, most solid cancers initially spread from the primary site via the tumor’s surrounding lymphatics before hematological dissemination. Targeting the lymphatic system by subcutaneous, intestinal and pulmonary routes has been evaluated and subsequently utilized to improve lymphatic penetration as well as retention of drug molecules, reduce drug-related systemic toxicities and enhance bioavailability of poorly soluble and unstable drugs. Lymphatic imaging is an essential tool for the detection and staging of cancer.

“The xB3-001 lymphatic and lymph node penetration observed in the current study supports the utility of the xB3 platform for many CNS and non-CNS disorders,” said Mario Saltarelli, M.D., Ph.D., Bioasis SAB member; former executive vice president and chief medical officer, Syntimmune.

The Company has filed a patent application based on these observations and those data may have broader applicability.

“We are excited to collaborate with the strong team at Bioasis and very eager to work together to generate what appear to be very exciting data,” said Jack Hoppin, Ph.D., Bioasis SAB member; co-founder and chief executive officer of Invicro LLC.

Bioasis also advises investors that an updated version of its corporate presentation is available for review on its website at www.bioasis.us/investors.

ABOUT BIOASIS

Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 TM platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the BBB represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. The company maintains headquarters in Guilford, Conn., United States. Bioasis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BTI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BIOAF.” For more information about the company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, along with other statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments express or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such factors include, among others, our stage of development, lack of any product revenues, additional capital requirements, risk associated with the completion of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market our products, the ability to protect our intellectual property, dependence on collaborative partners and the prospects for negotiating additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements and their timing. Specifically, certain risks and uncertainties that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from any future events or results expressed or implied by such statements and information include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that: products that we develop may not succeed in preclinical or clinical trials, or future products in our targeted corporate objectives; our future operating results are uncertain and likely to fluctuate; we may not be able to raise additional capital; we may not be successful in establishing additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements; we may not be able to establish marketing and the costs of launching our products may be greater than anticipated; we have no experience in commercial manufacturing; we may face unknown risks related to intellectual property matters; we face increased competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and other factors as described in detail in our filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on our current expectations and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such forward- looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

