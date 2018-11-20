NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 20, 2018–

Gifnote™, the new music messaging platform for Songbytes™- byte-sized music clips- today announced the appointment of Erin Johnson as Chief Communications Officer. In this role, Johnson joins the executive team and will oversee the marketing communications strategy and execution for the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005640/en/

Erin Johnson joins Gifnote’s Executive Team (Photo: Business Wire)

Gifnote works in compliance and partnership with the music industry, offering a patented technology platform, comprehensive database and search engine of licensed Songbytes from thousands of artists. Gifnote provides a simple and effective way for music to be integrated into the 15 Billion pieces of byte-sized content shared daily across text and social. Gifnote works directly with music labels, publishers, artist managers, artists and back-end reporting platforms, to ensure compliance and thought leadership in this new space.

“Erin Johnson is highly respected as a strategic communications leader and we have long admired her work and integrity,” said Andy Blacker, CEO and Co-Founder, Gifnote. “Her work is driven by creative excellence and a sharp understanding of today’s digital media landscape and economy. Our mission is to bring our patented and licensed Songbytes into the world’s largest form of communication – texting and social posts. Erin is the right partner to help us achieve that mission globally and we are thrilled to welcome her to our executive team.”

“Gifnote is an intriguing, innovative brand rooted at the intersection of music, technology and the universal need for authentic human connection,” said Johnson. “Songbytes are a meaningful and universally understood form of expression relevant in today’s digital economy, and I look forward to joining the team and shaping the story of Gifnote – a brand of the future. ”

Johnson is an award-winning, creatively driven global marketing communications executive with extensive experience overseeing reputation management for brands and executives at some of the most renowned marketing communications agencies. From diamonds to cat food, she has a diverse roster of brand experience. Prior to Gifnote, Johnson spent 13 years at J. Walter Thompson Worldwide, where, since 2008 she was named Chief Communications Officer. In 2016, she was named one of PR Week’s “Top Women in PR” for her work leading the company’s 150th anniversary communications program. Additionally, Campaign Magazine US named her number one on its “10 Essential Advertising People of The Year” list.

This appointment adds further expertise to the current roster of music, mobile and brand experts, who have joined Gifnote from companies including Bandsintown, HearMusic and Soundscan. Johnson joins the executive team of Andrew Blacker, CEO and Co-Founder; John Van Suchtelen, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer; Kristin McDonnell, Chief Business Officer; Bill Campbell, Music Advisor/Chief Of Music and Richard Johnson, Executive Advisor.

ABOUT GIFNOTE™

Gifnote is a music app that uses proprietary technology allowing people to pair and share Songbytes – byte-sized music clips – of the world’s most popular songs with GIFs, videos and photos. Working in partnership with the music industry, including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, Gifnote is the preeminent, fully-licensed music messaging app and has recently been featured as an Apple “New App We Love” and “App of the Day.” Gifnote is the first product from its parent company, Audiobyte™.

ABOUT AUDIOBYTE™

Audiobyte is the creator of a patented and proprietary technology platform, database and search engine of legally compliant Songbytes – byte-sized music clips. With its scalable API, Audiobyte powers self expression using five to fifteen second clips of popular music across all digital and mobile platforms. Its debut product, Gifnote™, has been featured as Apple’s “App of the Day.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005640/en/

Kendall Berman

Mktg & Artist Relations

kendall@gifnote.com

516-713-2186