Zynga has unveiled the Legends update for CSR Racing 2, one of its most popular social mobile games.

The update is the biggest feature release to date for the drag-racing game. Zynga regularly updates the game to keep existing players happy and to bring lapsed players back, as that results in better retention and ongoing revenues.

Legends allows players to virtually experience restoring, customizing, and racing 16 legendary vehicles with superior power and performance.

The cars include the McLaren F1, Lamborghini Countach, Saleen S7 Twin Turbo, and Pontiac GTO “The Judge”. These “iconic” cars span the 1960s to late 2000s, and they will compete directly with CSR2’s fleet of contemporary cars.

“True legends live forever and the cars we idolized in our youth stick with us throughout our lives,” said Julian Widdows, vice president of CSR2, in a statement. “Our design team worked closely with our automotive manufacturing partners to select Legends cars that made their mark through quality engineering, meticulous design, and cultural cache, allowing players to transport themselves into the driver’s seat of these adored dream cars only in CSR2.”

With the new CSR2 Legends feature, players work towards the ultimate goal of unlocking the McLaren F1 by first restoring and racing 15 different Legends cars. Brand new feature mechanics and multiplayer competitions, including the Daily Legends Cups, will keep drivers engaged. Players can restore the classic cars to prime condition, and view them in 360 degrees in the game’s augmented reality mode.