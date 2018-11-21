You already know which GPU to get, and your monitor is already on the way from Newegg or Amazon. But you forgot one thing: All of the stuff you’ll plug into the many new USB ports on your new or upgraded rig.

Don’t suffer through old accessories. Here’s what you should look for this holiday when it comes to keyboards, mice, and more.

This is part of our PC building guide series. Here’s why you should build a PC right now. For more part guides, click here.

Keyboard

Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard

The Razer Ornata Chroma is one of my favorite keyboards. It doesn’t have a ton of features. Instead, it has a comfy wristpad, great RGB, and really click key switches.

Normal price: $100

Black Friday deal: $70 at Amazon

HyperX Alloy FPS RGB

Another one of my favorite keyboards right now is the HyperX Alloy FPS RGB. It is a great gaming keyboard thanks to its fast-reacting key switches, and it looks absolutely stunning with its excellent RGB and metal chassis. It doesn’t have a deal right now, but it seems likely that it will get one on Black Friday itself.

Normal price: $110

Black Friday deal: Possibly at Amazon

Mouse

Logitech G Pro

The Logitech G Pro is a comfortable, classic-style mouse that exemplifies Logitech’s renowned build quality and all of the features you need for most games.

Normal price: $70

Black Friday deal: $30 at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder Elite

The DeathAdder Elite is one of the best gaming mice you can get. It’s especially great if you jump around between a lot of games because it is so well-rounded.

Normal price: $60-$70

Black Friday deal: Amazon

BenQ Zowie mice

OK. Time for something a little bit different. If you would rather have the best mouse for you instead of just a great deal, you should probably look into BenQ’s lineup of Zowie accessories. The company specializes in building gaming mice for different kinds of people and hands. And I’m going to break them down for you now.

Normal price:

Zowie FK series

The FK series has three options. All of them have the same general shape where both the palm rest and buttons are at the same, relatively low height. The FK2 is for standard-sized hands, the FK1 is for large hands, and the FK1+ is for even bigger hands.

I would pick the FK series if you want to hold your wrist and arm parallel to your desktop.

Zowie ZA series

The ZA series has a bigger front end, and it has an overall higher profile than the other Zowie mice. It comes in the form of ZA13, ZA12, and ZA11. The ZA13 is once again for standard hands. The ZA12 and ZA11 are for larger and even larger, respectively.

I would use the ZA series if you like bending your wrist to angle your arm down and your hand up during gaming.

Zowie EC series

Finally, the Zowie has its “ergonomic” EC series. I do find this the most comfortable for me, but everyone is different. The EC mice have a larger palm area that angles down toward a shorter front end. You can get this as a standard-sized EC2 or the larger EC1.

I would use the EC if you like to hold your wrist and arm straight and at a slightly downward angle.

Mouse pad

Cooler Master MP860

Normal price: $70

Black Friday deal: $60 at Amazon

The Cooler Master MP860 is a USB RGB LED mouse pad. I like it because it has those pretty, pretty lights. And the RGB does look phenomenal. But I also like this mouse because it has a hard surface on one side and soft surface on the other. And you can flip it whenever you want.