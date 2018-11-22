Gaming headsets are in the middle of a huge sales boom right now due to the popularity of Fortnite. That means manufacturers are producing more options across a huge range of prices. For this list, we’ve gathered together some great black Friday deals as well as some of our all-around favorite options in this category.

Feature-packed gaming headset

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Pro

Price: $250

Where to buy: Amazon

Connectivity: PC and Xbox One or PC and PlayStation 4 (USB)

The Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 is a great headset. It does excellent audio when paired with its included SuperAmp Pro. But what I really love is all of the extra features. Most notably, the SuperAmp Pro has bluetooth so you can connect a phone and listen to music from that while also listening to game audio. You can even take a call on your smartphone device while still hearing everything happening on your PC. That’s clever.

Best $100 headset, but for much less

HyperX Cloud for PlayStation 4

Price: $79 (normally $100)

Where to buy: Amazon

Connectivity: 3.5mm headphone jack

HyperX Cloud Alpha

Price: $75 (normally $100)

Where to buy: Amazon

Connectivity: 3.5mm headphone jack

The HyperX Cloud for PlayStation 4 and the Cloud Alpha are some of the best headphones you can get in the $100 price range. They sound excellent thanks to HyperX’s dual-chamber audio, which separates the high and low frequencies into their own zones in each driver. Both of these headphones will work on everything, but I would recommend the PS4 option if you are primarily going to play connected to a DualShock 4. HyperX tuned the Cloud for PS4 to handle the slightly lower-power audio that comes from a DS4. That ensures you get better quality audio than you get from other devices.

Comfortable $100 USB headset with a great microphone

Cooler Master MH752 Gaming Headset

Price: $100

Where to buy: Amazon

Connectivity: PC (USB)

The Cooler Master MH752 is extremely comfortable over long periods of time. And I’m actually impressed with its implementation of 7.1 virtual surround sound processing. Most headsets are better off in stereo mode, and then you can use Windows Sonic or Dolby Atmos for Headphones. But the MH752’s built-in hardware virtual 7.1 matches those other options.

Affordable USB headset with solid microphone

AVerMedia SonicWave

Price: $60 (normally $80)

Where to buy: Amazon

Connectivity: PC and PlayStation 4 (USB)

If you’re looking for a good deal on a USB microphone with a great microphone for communication, I’m fond of the SonicWave from AVerMedia. It is also comfortable and looks cool. Like the Cooler Master headset, AVerMedia promises 7.1 virtual surround, which sounds fine to me. But I would pick up either one of these headsets just because they work well for anyone who plays and talks with friends on Discord for long periods of time.