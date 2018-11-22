Memory is still very expensive by historical standards. The industry has a shortage last year, and the three manufacturers of RAM are coming out of a price-fixing scandal. But we are starting to get on the other side of that mess, and prices are slowly drifting back down to Earth. So can you expect any deals? Yes. Let’s get to them.

This is part of our gaming PC building guide series. Here’s why you should build a PC right now. For more part guides, click here.

8GB kits

Patriot Signature 8GB (2x4GB) DDR4-2400: $55

16GB kits

GeIL Evo Potenza 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2666: $95

$95 Team T-Force Vulcan 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2666: $98

$98 G.Skill Ripjaws V 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200: $115

32GB kits