Once you have all the pieces, it’s time to put them together. And for that, you’ll want a cool new PC case.
This is part of our gaming PC building guide series. Here’s why you should build a PC right now. For more part guides, click here.
Slick-looking and cool with RGB
- Cooler Master H500M: $160 at Newegg (normally $200)
- NZXT H700i: $165 at Amazon (normally $200)
Compact with RGB
- NZXT H400i Micro-ATX: $110 at Amazon (normally $130)
$100 or less
- NZXT H200i ITX: $100 at Newegg (normally $130)
- NZXT H440: $84 at Newegg (normally $140)
- Corsair Carbide 275R: $60 at Amazon (normally $70)