Sure, you could just buy a person one of those fancy new video games for the holidays. I mean, if you’re laaaaame.

All the cool gamers, such as myself, like the old stuff. That’s why I put together this list of some of the best retro gaming gifts you can give out this holiday. So if you know someone that would rather play Battletoads than Battlefield, this list should help you.

Super NT

Price: $190

Where to buy: Analogue’s site

Image Credit: Time

The SNES Classic Edition is a great device. It makes it easy to play Super Nintendo games on a HD system. But it has its 21 games built in. If you already have a sweet collection of SNES cartridges, you can’t do anything with them. The Super NT plugs into modern TVs via HDMI to play Super Nintendo games in 1080p, but it has a cartridge slot that supports SNES and Super Famicom games. If you’re looking for a way to play your SNES collection on something besides your childhood CRTV, this is a fantastic console.

The SNES Omnibus: Volume 1

Price: $50 ($40.09 on Amazon Prime)

Where to buy: Amazon

Image Credit: Amazon

You can find a lot of cool coffee table books about videos games, but this is my favorite. The SNES Omnibus goes through every game officially released for the SNES (OK, we have a bit of a Super Nintendo theme going on here so far). Well, at least it goes through the first half. This is Volume 1, covering games alphabetically from A to M. Volume 2 comes out next April. But this is still a super fun book to flip through if you ever loved Nintendo’s 16-bit console.

Mega Man Cookie Jar

Price: $40

Where to buy: Think Geek

Image Credit: Think Geek

What does Mega Man have to do with cookies? Not much! But this is still a fun gift for any fan of the Blue Bomber. The cookie jar looks just like Mega Man’s buster, expect it houses delicious treats instead of death-dealing energy pellets. It can be hard to give the kitchen much retro gaming love, but this is one fun way to do it.

The Legend of Zelda Holiday Sweater

Price: $21 to $35

Where to buy: Think Geek

Image Credit: Think Geek

I like Zelda and Christmas. Now, I don’t think Hyrule even celebrates the holiday. At least I’ve never seen Link put up a wreath or anything. But Zelda still makes for a fun theme for an ugly Christmas sweater. I mean, Link is green.

The Sky: The Art of Final Fantasy Slipcased Edition

Price: $90 ($47.57 on Amazon Prime)

Where to buy: Amazon

Image Credit: Amazon

Know someone who loves Final Fantasy? This collection comes with three hardcover books filled with series illustrator Yoshitaka Amano’s breathtaking artwork. This is some of the most amazing art ever created for gaming. Not only is it fun and nostalgic to flip through these pages, but the creativity and beauty of the work can inspire you.

Sega: The Official Coloring Book

Price: $15 ($10.74 on Amazon Prime)

Where to buy: Amazon or Think Geek

Image Credit: Amazon

But why look at someone else’s art when you can make your own masterpiece? Or, you know, color a picture of Sonic the Hedgehog. Adult coloring books are all the rage, and what would a Sega fan rather color than Altered Beast and Golden Axe?