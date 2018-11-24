Ace Combat 7’s PSVR mode is shaping up to offer a blockbuster experience that will play great with your regular DualShock 4. But, if you want the most immersive experience possible, you might want to consider grabbing this new flight stick.

Thrustmaster just announced the T.Flight Hotas 4 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Edition for PS4, which is set to launch alongside the game on January 17th 2019. We’ve confirmed with that company that the controller will support the exclusive VR mode found in the PS4 version of the game, which consists of a handful of new missions to tackle. You will, of course, be able to take on the rest of the game’s traditional missions with it too.

The kit’s set to cost £74.99 in the UK though we don’t have a US RRP just yet. Pre-orders (again, in the UK) are going live on December 13th. Take note that, whilst this looks like a great way to play the VR content, we’re expecting Ace Combat 7’s VR support to be pretty lean, so you might want to hold out on making a big investment solely for that alone. Still, the stick will work with other flight sims on the console, so it might prove to be a good way to play Ultrawings too.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2018