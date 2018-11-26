Rockstar Games announced today that the multiplayer component of Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online, will enter beta on November 27.

On that day, Red Dead Online will only be available to those who bought the Ultimate Edition of Red Dead Redemption 2. On November 28, anyone who played the game on its first day of release gets access. On November 29, anyone who played during its first three days can get in. On November 30, Red Dead Online is available to all players.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been a big hit. It came out on October 26 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it has already become the No. 2 best selling game in the U.S. of the year.

Red Dead Online will give the game longevity. Grand Theft Auto Online, the multiplayer component of Grand Theft Auto V, has been a huge revenue stream for Take-Two. Players can spend real money to pad their virtual wallets, which helps them buy things like cars.

In Red Dead Online, you can create a posse of up to seven players. We do not know what its monetization will look like yet.