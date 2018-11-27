Google Glass was never a hit with average consumers, as the early AR headset’s $1,500 price and cyborg-like industrial design saw it relegated to industrial “enterprise” applications. Now Google is preparing to release a followup called Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2, which appears set to preserve its predecessor’s form factor — but with a significant internal overhaul.

While the original Enterprise Edition used an Intel Atom CPU and Android-based software APIs, new Geekbench benchmarks (via Mysmartprice) show that Edition 2 is switching to a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor running Android 8.1 Oreo. The headset will apparently run at 1.2GHz and include 3GB of RAM — up from 2GB before — with benchmarked single- and multi-core scores of 1164 and 2424, respectively.

Those Geekbench numbers aren’t exactly impressive — in the ballpark of an LG G4 phone, and markedly lower than an aged Samsung Galaxy S6 — but Glass isn’t used in the same ways as a phone. Critically, it’s unlikely to have a CPU- and battery-draining smartphone-caliber screen to power with its processor, as prior Glass versions have used 640 by 360 displays.

It remains to be seen whether Enterprise Edition 2 delivers superior battery life, as a boost to battery size was one of the most necessary improvements made to the first Enterprise Edition. Even if the battery itself doesn’t change, the switch from Intel to Qualcomm processors and use of more recent Android OS code could improve the new model’s longevity.

Due to public FCC filings, Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 hasn’t exactly been a secret, but until today’s Geekbench benchmarks arrived, there weren’t any major differences set out between the new and old models. The FCC filings all included a basic side profile image of the device with nearly identical markings and design elements, apart from a new reference to “GG2.” But radiation tests indicated that the new model will support Bluetooth 5.0, a bump from its Bluetooth 4/LE predecessor, while continuing to offer dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 doesn’t yet have a release date or price tag. We’ll continue to follow it as it evolves from leaks and renderings to an official release.