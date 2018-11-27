Rockstar Games launched the beta version of Red Dead Online for some of its players today.

So far, Red Dead Online is only be available to those who bought the Ultimate Edition of Red Dead Redemption 2. On November 28, those who played the game on its first day of release will be able to play, and the larger groups will get access on November 29 and November 30.

I gave it a whirl this morning and posted a video on YouTube of the opening scene. You can tell that Rockstar introduces you to the Wild West world in the same cinematic style that it begins the single-player game.

That single-player version, Red Dead Redemption 2, has been a huge hit since it came out on October 26 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game has already become the No. 2 best-selling game in the U.S. of the year.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto Online, the multiplayer component of Grand Theft Auto V, has been a giant hit for Rockstar Games and its parent Take-Two Interactive Software for the past five years. Red Dead Online has similar potential, as players will be able to spend real money on virtual items.

In Red Dead Online, you start out as a prisoner. You create your look and then go to work in the prison yard. The guards tap you for a work detail, and, once you are out in the wild, a trio of outlaws surprise the guards and take you with them. You’re taken to a camp, where a rich woman, Jessica LeClerk, says she wants to hire you to avenge the death of her husband. She shows photos of four people who might have done the deed, and she tasks you to find them.

In Red Dead Online, you can create your own small camp and create an online gang of up to seven human players. The video captures the beginning sequence of the beta. I stopped where I did because the game crashed there.