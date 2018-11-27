Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced The Lego Movie 2 Videogame today. The title will be based off of the The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, which is coming to theaters on February 18, 2019. Warner Bros. says that the game will release “alongside the film.” It is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

TT Games develops the Lego games. The franchise has tackled media properties like Star Wars, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Marvel, and DC. Sales for these titles has surpassed over 180 million copies combined.

The Lego 2 Movie Videogame will follow the plot of the movie, which has Emmet, Lucy, and Batman travelling to the Systar System. Get it? Systar? Like sister?

“The Lego Movie 2 Videogame is a one-of-a-kind experience full of fantastic characters and open-world adventures with a strong emphasis on creative solutions to puzzles and building within the film’s universe,” said Sean William McEvoy, vice president of digital games and apps at The Lego Group, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Lego fans of all ages will have fun rebuilding their own world using tools to create roads, change the landscape and build structures to unlock more rewards and missions.”