Games Workshop announced today that it has partnered with studios Tilting Point and Hunted Cow for Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest, a new mobile game based on the fantasy franchise.

Chaos & Conquest has entered beta on Google Play in the Philippines today. A global release is coming next year.

“In Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest, players will take on the role of a Chaos Lord, constructing temples, summoning daemonic troops, conquering kingdoms, building a fearsome empire and ruling with Chaos Champions,” a press release sent to GamesBeat detailed. “Players will be able to conquer alone or with friends, forming powerful alliances and competing to determine who reigns supreme as the ultimate Chaos Lord.”

Warhammer began in 1983 as a miniatures-based strategy game. The franchise expanded into video games in the ’90s, and it has produced successes like Total War: Warhammer and Vermintide 2.