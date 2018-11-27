Richard Allan, Facebook’s vice president of public policy, is answering questions posed by lawmakers from Britain, Canada, France, Belgium, Brazil, Ireland, Latvia, Argentina, and Singapore at an unusual hearing held by the U.K. Parliament.

You can watch the livestream here:

The hearing is part of a broader investigation by the U.K. Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee into disinformation and fake news.

One early exchange is already getting a lot of attention on social media:

“An engineer at Facebook notified the company in October 2014 that entities with a Russian IP address were pulling 3 billion data points a day [from your website]. “ 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/32Q8V1dBX6 — 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙆𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙨𝙨𝙤𝙣 ⚡️ (@Patrickesque) November 27, 2018

The committee had invited CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify, but he declined.