Marfeel has created MarfeelPress, a WordPress plug-in that helps bloggers and small publishers generate more advertising revenue.

Barcelona-based Marfeel said the platform is the first all-in-one plugin that enables publishers of all sizes using the WordPress content management system (CMS) to enhance the mobile version of their content while boosting engagement and ad revenue.

Marfeel has partnerships with over 20,000 global ad networks and exchanges, and its publishers reach more than 500 million mobile readers a month.

At the outset, Marfeel will release the plug-in to select publishers by invitation only. MarfeelPress enables a continuous reading experience that mimics the act of flipping through a magazine. That helps publishers of all kinds use the best user experience for their readers, and the Marfeel platform helps those publishers boost the recirculation of users, engagement, and ultimately ad revenue.

“With the arrival of MarfeelPress, publishers of all sizes can now take advantage of the same

cutting-edge technology that was previously reserved for leading publishers,” said Marfeel CEO Xavi Beumala, in a statement. “MarfeelPress can essentially help bloggers or publishers of any size achieve an enormous increase in revenue via the mobile advertising benefits and mobile site design that is geared toward boosting engagement. In some cases we have seen the Marfeel solution help publishers quadruple their revenue.”

MarfeelPress has features formerly enjoyed by only the biggest publishers. Functionalities such as swiping, image galleries, out-of-the-box AMP pages, instantaneous pages feed, animated page-to-page interactions, and dynamic ad placement are now available to anyone.

Combined with Marfeel’s ad tech stack and its partnerships with the ecosystem’s top ad exchanges, ad servers, and ad networks, publishers can expect their ad revenue to rise, the company said.

MarfeelPress was developed to grant bloggers and publishers more control. Publishers can structure their site as they see fit, implement their strong brand identity, define the social sharing options, and adjust their preferences whenever they want. The plug-in lets publishers do this without the need to get too technical and revise their source code.

Marfeel is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Google AMP Technology Partner, and a Facebook Instant Articles Partner, as well as a member of Prebid.org and IAB Spain.