When Facebook decided to archive political ads earlier this year, it took a very broad approach — the company decided to archive not just ads that promoted a specific candidate for office, but also ads that mentioned hot-button political issues, including immigration, health care, and the environment. That meant that a lot of organizations that don’t consider themselves to be political groups — including news organizations — had their ads displayed alongside those that endorsed a candidate or party. Now, Facebook is carving out an exemption for news organizations.

In a blog post attributed to Facebook director of product management Rob Leathern, the company announced that it has decided to stop archiving ads from news organizations it has vetted through its new indexing process. Initially, Facebook said that all ads from news organizations that fell under its political and issue ad policy would be displayed alongside all other political ads in its archive. Then, the company said in September that it would create a separate “news section” for its ad archive. Now, the company has decided that the best course forward is to let ads that have been determined to come from legitimate news organizations run as they always have been, and not try to archive them.

It’s worth nothing that this only to news organizations that Facebook has determined: primarily write about current events, rather than promotional content, routinely include proper sourcing, bylines, and dates on their articles, and don’t “have a record of publishing articles that have been rated false by our third-party fact-checking partners.” Though Facebook is only running political ad archives in the U.S., U.K., and Brazil currently, Facebook said that it will continue to exempt news organizations as it roles out political ad archives to more countries.

When Facebook initially decided to include ads from news organizations in its U.S. political ad archives, the News Media Alliance, a group that represents nearly 2,000 news organizations, said that “by lumping journalism and issue advocacy together, Facebook is dangerously blurring the line between real reporting and propaganda, and threatening to undermine journalism’s ability to play its critical role in society as the fourth estate role.”

Facebook also announced today that it will start enforcing authorization requirements for U.K. advertisers who want to run political ads there. U.K. advertisers have to confirm their identity, and include a “paid for by” label. Facebook will also include a reporting tool that allows users to report an ad if they think it’s missing a necessary “paid for by” label.

The company had initially intended to start enforcing these identity checks earlier in this month, but the company delayed that after a Vice investigation found that their reporters were approved to run ads indicating they were “paid for by” people or groups that didn’t actually paid for the ads. Vice got approved to run ads that said they were paid for by “Mike Pence” and “ISIS.” At the time, Facebook said that “naccurate disclaimers have no place on Facebook…enforcement isn’t perfect – and we won’t stop all people trying to game the system – but we have made it much harder and we will continue to improve.”

Facebook didn’t say in its announcement today if it’s introduced any new features to ensure the proper disclosures are included in the “paid for by” labels in the U.K. but VentureBeat has reached out to Facebook for more information and will updated this story if we hear back.